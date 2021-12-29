Woman hospitalized after being assaulted in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – No arrests are made after a woman claims she was assaulted inside a Grand Forks apartment.

Officers responded to Hugo’s on Demers Avenue for a report of a woman bleeding from the head around 1:00 Wednesday afternoon. She was taken to Altru and said she was assaulted by a male in an apartment on the 200 block of North 6th Street.

After he didn’t respond to officers’ calls, a search warrant was obtained and SWAT, drone and K9 teams were activated.

Authorities say the male was found in the apartment. After talking with him, and gathering evidence at the scene, no arrests were made.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.