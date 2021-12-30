ND AFL-CIO gives $4,700 to Great Plains Food Bank

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota AFL-CIO gives $4,700 to the Great Plains Food Bank.

The organization is a federation of peace garden state unions working to build power for all workers.

The donation will put 13,100 meals on the table according to Great Plains.

The non-profit’s CEO says this is a mission that everyone can lend a hand in.

“Ending hunger is not just a food bank’s responsibility. It’s government, it’s public, its private, its faith communities, it’s individuals, corporations, all of us working together; teaming up that is the only way that we are going to end hunger together,” Melissa Sobolik said.