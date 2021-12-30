New Year’s Eve on Broadway Square in Fargo has been cancelled

The New Year's Eve event was scheduled for 8:00 p.m. tomorrow night.

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Due to weather and cold temperatures, Broadway Square is cancelling its New Year’s Eve Extravaganza event planned for Friday, December 31.

This free Fargo Park District event was scheduled for December 31 from 8:00-10:30 pm.

SCHEELS Skating Rink and Skate Shack hours are also impacted due to weather, as the rink and Skate Shack will be closed December 31 and January 1 for the holiday.

Regular public skating hours resume Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 12:00-9:00 pm. Broadway Square is located at 201 N. Broadway, Fargo. For more information, call 701-499-6060 or visit FargoBroadwaySquare.com.