Red Lake Police make major Fentanyl bust
They found over 1/2 pound of Fentanyl and nearly two ounces of Methamphetamine along with $2,413.00 in cash.
RED LAKE, MN (KVRR) – The Red Lake Police Department Narcotics Unit, with assistance, made a large Fentanyl bust on Wednesday.
With assistance by Patrol, Conservation and Investigation units they served a search warrant in the West End area of Red lake.
They found over 1/2 pound of Fentanyl and nearly two ounces of Methamphetamine along with $2,413.00 in cash.
Two females, age 54 and 26 were arrested and charged with narcotics possession and sales of a controlled substance.
Two other people were arrested on Tribal warrants.
Fentanyl has been linked to numerous overdoses on the Reservation including fatalities.
Red Lake PD appreciates the help of the public in getting dangerous drugs off of our streets.
If you have any information on narcotics sales on the Reservation please call our anonymous tip line at 218-679-1922. Thank you.