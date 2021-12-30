Red Lake Police make major Fentanyl bust

They found over 1/2 pound of Fentanyl and nearly two ounces of Methamphetamine along with $2,413.00 in cash.

RED LAKE, MN (KVRR) – The Red Lake Police Department Narcotics Unit, with assistance, made a large Fentanyl bust on Wednesday. With assistance by Patrol, Conservation and Investigation units they served a search warrant in the West End area of Red lake.

They found over 1/2 pound of Fentanyl and nearly two ounces of Methamphetamine along with $2,413.00 in cash.

Two females, age 54 and 26 were arrested and charged with narcotics possession and sales of a controlled substance.

Two other people were arrested on Tribal warrants.