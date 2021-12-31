Animals lost in mobile home fire

Battalion Chief Lee Soeth says the call came in shortly before 11:00 a.m. Friday morning to 638 Waco Lane South.

FARGO (KVRR) – A home in the Buena Vista mobile park in southwest Fargo has been lost to a fire.

Soeth says flames were showing from the front door and a side window on arrival.

An adult and two children were able to get out safely.

A dog, a cat and two snakes died in the blaze.

It is under investigation.