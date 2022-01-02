Fargo Police asking for communities help to find runaway teens

15-year-old Chloe Ball-Kilbourne and 17-year-old Cadence Nostdahl.

FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA – (KFGO) – The Fargo Police Department is seeking help in finding two runaway teens.

15-year-old Chloe Ball-Kilbourne and 17-year-old Cadence Nostdahl.

Both teens ran away from Luther Hall in south Fargo Friday night.

Neither teen has any known contacts in the area, do not attend school in the Fargo area, and left on foot without any money or phones.

Ball-Kilbourne was last seen wearing a thin multi-colored long sleeve shirt.

Nostdahl was last seen wearing a fuzzy hooded sweatshirt.

It is not known where the girls may have gone or if they left the Fargo area.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is encouraged to call dispatch at 701.451.7660