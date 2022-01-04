Milk carton shortage leads to changes at Fargo Public Schools

FARGO (KVRR) – A nationwide shortage of half-pint milk and juice containers is forcing Fargo Public School officials to rethink how the beverages are distributed to students.

“The supply of milk itself is not of concern; however, there are only a few carton producers in the country who provide the cartons for school milk,” Nutrition Services Director Cindy Hogenson said in an email to parents.

“FPS has plans in place to continue milk offerings at meals if carton packaging is no longer available. In the absence of individual cartons, students will have options for milk using jugs and disposable cups. This will require some modifications to existing meal service systems.”

Hogenson said options for milk breaks will be limited to 1% white milk for second semester, which starts January 18. Students who signed up to receive juice or chocolate milk for second semester may ask for a refund or change their preference to 1% white milk.

Hogenson said students will continue to see fluctuating availability of some of their favorite options, including juice boxes and chocolate milk. However, she does not foresee the need to omit any food groups from meals offered.