Semi driver cited after rollover near Mapleton

FARGO (KVRR) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver of a semi was cited after the vehicle he was driving rolled over on I-94 west of Fargo.

Capt. Bryan Niewind says it happened around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, about two miles west of Mapleton.

Niewind says 53-year-old Darshan Singh of Edmonton, Alberta lost control of the semi, crossed the median and then rolled across the westbound lanes, blocking them for more than an hour.

Niewind says there was blowing snow and scattered at the time of the crash.

Singh was cited for care required. He was not injured.