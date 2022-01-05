Fargo, West Fargo and Cass County facilities opening late

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Due to winter weather conditions, all City of Fargo facilities (including the COVID-19 testing site at 3051 25th St. S. Suite K) will open at 10 a.m. The Fargo Sanitary landfill will open late at 9 a.m. MATBUS services will continue uninterrupted; routes 13, 14, 18 and 24 will utilize snow detours until conditions improve. Garbage and recycling collection will occur on schedule.

All West Fargo municipal buildings are closed to the public until 12 p.m. today due to weather conditions.

All court sessions for the West Fargo Municipal Court have been canceled for Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

To keep vehicles off the road and provide snowplow crews with room to operate safely and efficiently residents are encouraged to remain home. Current weather conditions are creating impassable roads, which is leading to a significant amount of stranded vehicles and dangerous situations.

Per City of West Fargo policy, crews will continue to maintain snow emergency routes until the wind is no longer moving snow and snow emergency routes are in good condition.

Updates regarding snowplow operations will be provided via social media.

All Cass County Government offices will be closed this morning, January 5th, 2022, until 10 AM due to inclement weather. Normal business day operations will resume at that time. The current weather conditions will be constantly evaluated by Cass County officials and further communication will be provided if the closure is extended.