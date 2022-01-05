Vikings’ Cousins Off COVID List; Starting Sunday Against Chicago

Missed last week's game against Green Bay

MINNEAPOLIS — After missing last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers quarterback Kirk Cousins is off the COVID-reserve list and named the starter for the season finale Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Qb1 becomes the 30th Vikings player to test positive having with mild symptoms. Head coach Mike Zimmer’s greatest fear became a reality not having his starter with a playoff spot on the line.

Cousins instead watched the primetime match-up at home with the play sheet in hand.

Being non-vaccinated, the pro-bowler was away from the facility for five days and upon his return, addressed how he faced the scrutiny.

“In my instance, it wouldn’t have mattered just because I had mild symptoms,” Cousins said. “They don’t want you playing in the game with COVID. I would have tested positive regardless. In my case, it didn’t make a big difference. It’s the world were living in and most teams have had to deal with it in so way, shape or form even or the last two years not just this year so I’m proud the way our organization has fought through it.”

If vaccinated, Cousins could’ve been back with in 48 hours after two negative tests. He’s owed 45 million next season with one playoff win in four seasons repping the purple.