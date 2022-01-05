West Fargo School District closed due to weather

WEST FARGO, ND (KVRR) – West Fargo Public Schools have cancelled classes for the day.

They provided this release on their website:

At the request of the City of West Fargo, the district has made the decision to cancel school for today, Wednesday, January 5.

The current and forecasted weather conditions have severely impacted the City’s ability to keep our roads clear and neighborhoods open.

For the safety of all our students, staff, and families, and to be a good community partner, this is the best decision to make, even though the timing is not ideal.

The Transportation Department has already begun running routes for our elementary students.

The drivers will finish their routes to ensure no student is left outside at a stop.

Once the route is completed, the bus will go to the school and drop off the students.

Parents need to pick up their students immediately.

To ensure that students are not dropped off without an adult home or ability to get into the house, we will not be running bus routes to return students.

Middle and high school bus routes have not yet started, but if your secondary student has already left for school or been dropped off at their school, please have them picked up immediately.

Since this is an emergency storm day, there will be NO virtual learning for today.