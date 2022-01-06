$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – Someone in North Dakota won $100,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

The ticket was purchased at Horizon Market in Bismarck. The lucky player matched four numbers and the Powerball, with the “Power Play” option.

Meanwhile, the sales and marketing manager for the North Dakota Lottery says people continue to play the Lottery games.

Ryan Koppy says unaudited figures show a $2.7 million increase in Lottery sales in fiscal 2021, compared with 2020. He says Powerball is the big money maker, but the other games including Mega Millions and Two By Two are also doing well.