Burgum to deliver State of the State Address in Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – Gov. Doug Burgum will deliver his 2022 State of the State Address in Fargo.

Burgum’s presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 10:00 a.m. at the Reineke Fine Arts Center on the NDSU campus.

Burgum is North Dakota’s 33rd governor. He took office in 2016.

The governor’s address will be livestreamed on KVRR’s Facebook page and at governor.nd.gov.