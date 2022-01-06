No School Friday for Fargo & West Fargo Public Schools Thanks to Cold Temps

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A surprise announcement by Fargo & West Fargo Public Schools.

The districts are calling off all classes and activities for Friday.

That includes Early Childhood Special Education pre-school program and Adult Learning Center in Fargo.

District leaders say the decision is based on the impact of cold temperatures and wind on school buses and buildings.

Valley Bus says a number of their buses are not running because of the below zero weather.

No class Friday means there will be class held on a built in storm day for Fargo which is Monday, April 18.

West Fargo will not have to make the day up.