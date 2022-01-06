WE Fest announces official 2022 lineup

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) – Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert and Luke Bryan will headline the 2022 WE Fest at the Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes.

The official lineup includes:

Thursday, Aug. 4: Headliner: Jason Aldean

Chris Janson, Blanco Brown, Elvie Shane, Hitchville

Friday, Aug. 5: Headliner: Miranda Lambert

Lee Brice, Clay Walker, Priscilla Block, Ray Fulcher

Saturday, Aug.6:

Headliner: Luke Bryan

Riley Green, Tanya Tucker, Ian Munsick, Ella Langley

Organizers say there will also be additional entertainment on the Barn Stage presented by the Star Tribune at the WE Fest Pre-Party (Aug. 2) and Kickoff Party (Aug. 3) and throughout the festival.

Beginning Jan. 6, a limited number of general admission single day tickets will be available to purchase. There are no single day VIP or Reserved Seat tickets. VIP and Reserved Seats are available only as 3-day tickets. Ticket prices will increase as the event date gets

closer.

WE Fest is the largest outdoor country music and camping festival in North America.