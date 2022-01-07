Senators wager North Dakota ice cream, Montana beef ahead of FCS Championship

.@SenatorTester thinks he has a pretty good football team in the @MSUBobcats. Well, I happen to know we have a better one in the @NDSUfootball. Ahead of the #FCSChampionship this weekend, we placed a friendly wager on the outcome of the game. #GoBison 🦬 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vuux5aTlCq — Sen. Kevin Cramer (@SenKevinCramer) January 7, 2022

FARGO (KVRR) – A “whole bunch” of Cass-Clay ice cream from North Dakota and custom-butchered Montana beef are on the line in a friendly wager over Saturday’s FCS Football Championship between the NDSU Bison and the Montana State Bobcats.

Sen. Kevin Cramer announced on social media that he made the bet with Sen. Jon Tester of Montana.

“If the Bison win – and we fully expect they’re going to – he’s going to owe me some of his custom-butchered cattle, some beef, for me and my staff,” Cramer said.

“If, as I expect, won’t happen, the Bobcats get lucky and the Bison slip on a banana peel or something, we’re going to have to give him a whole bunch of Cass-Clay ice cream.”

The Bison will take on the Bobcats at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.