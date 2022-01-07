Thompson joins Fargo City Commission race

Will Thompson

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – A second candidate has joined the race for Fargo City Commission.

Will Thompson says his campaign will be about a new generation forging a sustainable future. Thompson is a 2016 graduate of Davies High School and a 2021 graduate of the University of Minnesota. He works part-time at KFGO and Boulger funeral home.

Thompson’s father, Vern, is a former Democratic state senator who represented a district in northeastern North Dakota.

Discovery Middle School teacher Branden Krieger was the first candidate to enter the city commission race. Terms will expire this year for Commissioners Tony Gehrig and Dave Piepkorn.

The election is June 14.