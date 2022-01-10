Fire destroys old hotel building in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Fire crews continue to fight a large fire that broke out early Monday morning at the Esmond building in subzero conditions.

Fire officials say the roof of the old Seaway Hotel in the Lincoln Park Craft District has collapsed and all firefighters have been pulled out of the building.

Some residents and workers in adjacent buildings, including tenants in apartments above Curly’s Bar, have been evacuated.

Firefighters responded around 7:36 a.m.

The Esmond Building is owned by the Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority, was condemned and slated for demolition after another building was constructed to house the hotel’s former residents.

Firefighters from Superior, Wisconsin are providing mutual aid.