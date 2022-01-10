North Dakota House leader Pollert announces retirement

BISMARCK, N.D. – Republican House Majority Leader Chet Pollert says he is retiring from politics and will not run for re-election.

Pollert has served as the House majority leader for two legislative sessions and in the Legislature for 24 years. He says he wants to spend more time with his family and travel.

The 66-year-old Pollert has represented a district in east-central North Dakota since 1998. He was elected majority leader in 2018.

Pollert’s announcement means Republicans will have new leadership teams in both the House and Senate in the next session. GOP Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner announced last month he would not seek re-election.