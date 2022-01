North Dakota oil well explodes, no reports of injuries

GRENORA, N.D. – Sheriff’s officials say an oil well exploded and caught fire Monday in northwestern North Dakota.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The Divide County Sheriff’s Department says the oil storage tank that exploded held about 1,300 barrels of oil northeast of Grenora.

The fire has been contained at the site and officials are letting it burn out.

The cause of the explosion is unknown.