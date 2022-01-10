Trump calls South Dakota senator ‘jerk’ for saying 2020 election was fair

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD)

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) Monday after Rounds stated that Trump “simply did not win” the 2020 election.

“Is he crazy or just stupid?” Trump said in a written statement. “The numbers are conclusive and the fraudulent and irregular votes are massive.”

“It’s RINO’s like this that are allowing the Democrats to destroy our nation!” Trump stated. “I will never endorse this jerk again.”

Rounds said during an interview on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday that the election was fair.

“While there were some irregularities, there were none of the irregularities which would have risen to the point where they would have changed the vote outcome in a single state,” according to Rounds.

The former South Dakota governor was first elected to the Senate in 2014 and re-elected in 2020. He served as governor between 2003 and 2011.