Cass County asking for public’s help to find missing teenager

CASS COUNTY, ND (KVRR) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14 year-old McKenzie Harris.

McKenzie is 5’5″, 120 lbs with hazel eyes and blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a white windbreaker and black leggings.

McKenzie was last seen on January 9th, 2022 around 6 pm leaving a family members residence in North Fargo.

Sheriff’s Office personnel believe McKenzie is possibly still in the Fargo area with acquaintances, whom are unknown to authorities at this time.

McKenzie has been in contact with a family member since she was reported as missing and efforts to locate McKenzie remain on-going.

If you have any information regarding McKenzie’s whereabouts, authorities encourage you to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at (701) 451-7660 or the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (701) 241-5800.