Firefighter’s death from COVID-19 classified as ‘Line of Duty Death’

Tim Kath

TINTAH, N.D. (KVRR) – The death of a Tintah firefighter who died in December from COVID-19 has been classified as a Line of Duty Death by the National Fallen Firefighters Association.

Tintah Firefighter Tim Kath died Dec. 31 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

Firefighters from North Dakota and Minnesota are expected to attend Kath’s funeral on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Lidgerwood.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, Jan. 11 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to benefit Kath’s wife Erin and 10 children.