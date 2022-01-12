Drivers injured in head-on crash on I-29 near Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – A tow truck driver was seriously injured Wednesday in a head-on crash on Interstate 29, about 7 miles south of Fargo.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened after the driver of a northbound SUV lost control of his vehicle, crossed the median and hit the southbound tow truck head-on.

The tow truck driver, 31-year-old Damian Barglof, of West Fargo suffered serious injuries. Barglof was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

The driver of the SUV, 54-year-old George Carroll of Gwinner, sustained minor injuries. Carroll was ttransported to Essentia Hospital in Fargo.

The crash remains under investigation.