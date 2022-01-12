First Responders Funeral Procession for Fallen Firefighter Tim Kath
LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (KVRR) — A funeral procession is held for fallen firefighter 42-year-old Tim Kath of Nashua, Minnesota as services are held in Lidgerwood, North Dakota.
Kath died on New Year’s Eve at Sanford in Fargo after getting COVID-19.
National Fallen Firefighters Foundation classifies his death as a Line of Duty Death.
Kath served for 16 1/2 years with the Tintah Fire Department.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff Wednesday in his honor.
Kath leaves behind a wife and 10 children.
You can find a link to a GoFundMe fundraiser for the family here.