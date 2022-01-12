First Responders Funeral Procession for Fallen Firefighter Tim Kath

Courtesy: Whitney Demarais / Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home

LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (KVRR) — A funeral procession is held for fallen firefighter 42-year-old Tim Kath of Nashua, Minnesota as services are held in Lidgerwood, North Dakota.

Kath died on New Year’s Eve at Sanford in Fargo after getting COVID-19.

National Fallen Firefighters Foundation classifies his death as a Line of Duty Death.

Kath served for 16 1/2 years with the Tintah Fire Department.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff Wednesday in his honor.

Kath leaves behind a wife and 10 children.

You can find a link to a GoFundMe fundraiser for the family here.