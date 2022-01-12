Seniors served marijuana-laced brownies at community center

TABOR, S.D. – Officials say a South Dakota man is facing a felony drug charge after his mother unknowingly served his marijuana-laced brownies to a group of seniors at a local community center.

The 46-year-old man is charged with possession of a controlled drug or substance.

An investigation began after Bon Homme County dispatchers received several calls about possible poisonings on Jan. 4. All the calls involved seniors who had earlier been at a Tabor Community Center card game.

The investigation led to the woman who brought the brownies. She told sheriff’s officials her son had baked the brownies and turned over the remainder of the batch she had at her house.