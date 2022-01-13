3 People Arrested For Aggravated Robbery at Travel Mart in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Three people are in custody for an attempted aggravated robbery at Travel Mart in north Moorhead.

Police arrested 28-year-old Emmanuel Reynoza, who has no permanent address, for assault and aggravated robbery; 25-year-old Kyla Belgarde of Fargo for aiding and abetting; and 33-year-old Isaac Granados of Chicago for possession of drugs.

Around 3:30 Thursday afternoon, the victim says a suspect came up to him at the pumps, pulled a gun and told him to get out of the vehicle.

He went inside Travel Mart where the clerk locked the door.

Police responded and the suspect and three others fled but were eventually stopped and detained.

They found a handgun during the investigation and made three arrests.

No one was hurt.