HANSON brings its Red Green Blue tour to Fargo this summer

So excited to finally say we’re going to see you all on tour this year!! Come see us on the Red Green Blue Tour, named after our upcoming project. The https://t.co/3kgsECrFM5 presale starts on Saturday at 10AM local time and the public on-sale is Thursday, January 20th. ❤️ 💚 💙 pic.twitter.com/0uTmNwTieq — HANSON (@hansonmusic) January 13, 2022

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A Grammy-nominated brother band makes its way to Fargo this summer.

HANSON brings its Red Green Blue tour to Fargo Brewing Outdoors on August 20th.

Tickets cost $39.50 to $65 dollars and go on sale next Thursday at 10 A.M. at Jade Presents.com and the Tickets 300 box office.

Their new album drops February 11th with brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac writing and producing a third of the songs.

The brothers will celebrate their 30th year as a band during the tour. They’re best known for breaking on the scene with their chart-topping song MMMBop in 1997.

Click here for more information on the concert.