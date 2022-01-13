Marvin To Expand In Fargo, Add 300 Jobs

FARGO, N.D. (AP/KVRR) — Marvin, the Minnesota-based widow and door maker, plans to build a 127,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and a 148,000-square-foot distribution center in Fargo.

The expansion is expected create 300 new jobs.

Warroad, Minnesota-based Marvin first opened a factory in Fargo 25 years ago.

It now has six facilities in the area that employ 1,700 people.

The company also announced it is bumping its starting wage from $18.50 to $20 an hour and giving new hires access to benefits on day one.