Regional Hub for Beekeeping Supplies To Open In Hettinger, ND

HETTINGER, N.D. (KVRR) — A small town in southwestern North Dakota is becoming the hub for beekeeping supplies for the region.

North Dakota Department of Commerce announcing the initial opening of Commercial Bee Supply in Hettinger.

Gov. Burgum calls it a perfect fit for the state which is the number one honey producer in the nation.

Commercial Bee Supply is expected to create 12 full-time jobs.

Hettinger was selected for its location in the heart of commercial beekeeping country with easy access to South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, and the rest of North Dakota.