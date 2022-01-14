LIVE: Get The Details About This Year’s Giving Hearts Day

Giving Hearts Day Is Set For February 10th

Fargo, N.D. (KVRR) – They’re gearing up for the annual single-day charity blitz that is Giving Hearts Day.

It’s February 10th this year.

The Dakota Medical Foundation says their goal is to get 100 thousand people to either donate money, time or other goods to some of the nearly 540 organizations in our region participating.

There are plenty of incentives for people looking to give. All donors will be entered in a sweepstakes to win a new truck among other items.

You can also win a “golden ticket”, which gives you money to donate to your charity of choice.

To make it easier this year, you don’t even have to wait until the day itself to set up a donation.

Amber DeKrey with the Dakota Medical Foundation explains, “Right now you can actually go to givingheartsday.org and do pre-giving. So you can schedule your gift for Giving Hearts Day in case February 10th is a busy day for you. And our preliminary numbers are looking really great. We are up about 90 percent over last year in number of donations.”

Last year, more than 42,000 donors gave more than $22 million during Giving Hearts Day.