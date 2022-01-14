South-Shanley Alum Sandy Looking For Continued Success At Minnesota-Duluth

Committed to play goalie for Bulldogs next season

FARGO, N.D — A dream is now reality for South-Shanley hockey alum Zach Sandy making his decision to play goalie at Minnesota-Duluth..

“They have a very good history with goaltenders from the league I play in. The opportunity arose,” Sandy said. “For me, it was super hard for me to turn down. I felt wanted. As a kid playing hockey, you want to go to a place where you feel wanted. The school was a good size and the rink facility was awesome. The coaching staff was outstanding. It really felt right in heart.”

Sandy’s play at the junior level with the Minot Minotauros helped get to this point with the highest save percentage in the NAHL.

“There are so many good hockey players and in junior hockey you can really separate yourself from the good to the great,” Sandy said. “You practice everyday and it’s like college without classes because you’re at the rink everyday and meeting all new guys. The training and everything we do really sets us up well to play division one.”

Sandy knows what success looks like leading the bruins to the state championship in 2020 and being named senior athlete of the year. It’s what he knows will with the bulldogs who have a great history of getting to frozen four and national titles.

“I love to win. It’s one of the characteristics I want people to remember me by,” Sandy said. “Not just a great person but one heck of a competitor. Great competitors are winners and I wanted to go to a great program. A great team who has success of winning and I know will work hard towards the future.”

Sandy will head to Duluth this fall.