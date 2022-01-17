Cramer, Klobuchar among senators visiting Ukraine

The senators are meeting with Ukrainian leaders

Sens. Kevin Cramer & Amy Klobuchar

KYIV, Ukraine (KVRR) – North Dakota U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer and Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar are among a group of Democratic and Republican senators meeting with top government leaders in Ukraine.

“Russia continues to challenge Ukraine’s sovereignty, democratic values, and way of life” Cramer said. “This is unacceptable and we must reaffirm our commitment to the Ukrainians in the face of this aggression.”

“During this time of extreme Russian provocation, it is more important than ever to assert our strong support for Ukraine” Klobuchar added. “We won’t be silent in the face of Russian aggression.”

Russia’s top diplomat angrily rejected allegations that it was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine as Russian troops have remained concentrated near the border. The comments Monday came are Russian troops near the Ukraine border launched more drills.

Seven senators, including Cramer (R-ND), Klobuchar (D-MN), Rob Portman (R-OH), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Roger Wicker (R-MS), and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) are on the trip.

The senators are meeting with Ukrainian leaders “to encourage continued democratic reforms so that Ukraine may further position itself for membership in NATO.”