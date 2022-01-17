Fargo commissioners to hold special meeting following concerns from former police dept. employees

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo city commissioners will hold a special Police Department Operational Update Tuesday in the wake of concerns raised by several former officers in exit interviews.

By one count, more than 30 police officers and support staff have left the department either through retirement or resignation since police chief Dave Zibolski was named to the post just over a year ago.

Some of them cite a lack of leadership at the administrative level of the department, low morale, understaffing and other issues. One departing officer called it a “crisis.”

The meeting, in the commission chambers, is scheduled for 11 a.m.