Homeward Animal Shelter sees increased donations from Betty White Challenge

Homeward Animal Shelter has raised eight thousand dollars on Facebook

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- The Betty White Challenge of donating to animal shelters has been picking up momentum at a Fargo shelter.

Homeward Animal Shelter has raised $8,000 on Facebook.

The Hollywood legend, a known animal advocate, would have turned 100-years-old on Monday.

All this week Homeward has been raising money and offering a discount on adoption fees to help finding finding them forever homes.

“We’ve got in on that Betty White Challenge and have encouraged people in the area to donate to cats and dogs in our care, in her honor and in her memory, and people have been doing that and it’s been great. Betty White would be so honored to see all the love that’s going back to these animals,” Homeward Animal Shelter Marketing Director Heather Klefstad said.

The Facebook page will be up throughout the week for donations.