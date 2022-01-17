Lake of the Woods ice road opens for second year

(photo: visitwarroad.com)

WARROAD, Minn. – A 37-mile ice highway in Minnesota that takes motorists across Lake of the Woods to the Northwest Angle is open for the second straight year. The toll is $250 per vehicle.

The road costs an estimated $1,500 per mile for plowing and other upkeep. It begins in Warroad and ends at the Northwest Angle resort community, which is known for its ice fishing.

The highway allows people to bypass a drive into Canada or get there in a vehicle rather than a plane or snowmobile.

The ice road was first created last winter when the international border was closed to nonessential travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.