Laryngitis postpones State of the State Address

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Sidelined by laryngitis, Gov. Doug Burgum says Wednesday’s 2022 State of the State Address has been postponed.

Burgum had been scheduled to travel to Fargo and deliver the annual address on the NDSU campus.

“As a result of laryngitis, the governor is currently having challenges with his voice and does not want this to distract from the annual message. The governor regularly tests for COVID-19, including this afternoon, and his status remains negative.”

Burgum says a rescheduled address date will be announced in the near future.