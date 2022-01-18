Firefighters rescue critically injured man trapped inside vehicle

OSAGE, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – A Park Rapids, Minnesota man was critically injured after crashing his vehicle into a pole near Osage, Minnesota.

The Becker County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about the crash about 2:30 p.m Monday.

Emergency personnel found 29-year old Dillon Jackson trapped inside the vehicle. He was extricated and flown to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

The Sheriff’s Office says Jackson’s vehicle went off the highway on a curve and struck a utility pole, pinning him inside.

Carsonville Fire & Rescue and the Park Rapids Fire Dept. freed Jackson from the wreck