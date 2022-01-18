Watch: Special Fargo City Commission meeting discusses police issues

FARGO (KVRR) – The Fargo City Commission held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss issues raised by former officers.

More than 30 police officers and support staff have left the department either through retirement or resignation since Police Chief Dave Zibolski was named to the post just over a year ago.

Some of them cite a lack of leadership at the administrative level of the department, low morale, understaffing and other issues. One departing officer called it a “crisis.”