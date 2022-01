High Risk Sex Offender Has New Address in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A high risk sex offender has a new Fargo address.

Police tell us 41-year-old Jamal Anderson is now living at 734 College Street North.

Anderson was convicted in 2001 of Corrupt/Solicitation of a 16-year-old girl in Stutsman County.

He was also convicted in 1999 of Sexual Assault and Aggravated Assault in Stutsman County.

Victims were a 15 year old female and 17 year old male.

He is a lifetime registrant.