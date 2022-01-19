Marcus Theatres begins optional vaccine-only shows at West Acres Cinema

FARGO (KVRR) – Beginning Friday, Marcus Theatres’ West Acres Cinema in Fargo will offer the option of vaccination-required shows.

Marcus says vaccine-only showings will be available for two titles daily. Showtimes will be marked on the website and on the Marcus Theatres app.

Guests who have waited at least two weeks after their second Pfizer/Moderna vaccination or two weeks after the single J&J vaccination can attend.

Either the actual vaccination card or a photo of the vaccination card will be accepted. A photo ID is required.

This week’s vaccine required shows at West Acres Cinema will be “Scream” and “Redeeming Love.”