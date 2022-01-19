Over $430 Million Approved As Final Federal Funding for FM Diversion

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has received over $430 million for work on the FM Flood project through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

It completes the $750 million federal funding commitment of the over $3 billion project.

The work includes building a 30-mile-long diversion channel in North Dakota with upstream staging, a 20-mile-long southern embankment, 19 highway bridges, four railroad bridges and three gated structures.

The funding will allow the Corps to complete all remaining portions of the federal work.

“So this is a first of it’s kind public-private partnership project in the country, incredibly good news. Thanks to everybody who helped make it happen,” said Sen. John Hoeven of North Dakota.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota calls it a major win for the entire FM community.

The diversion will provide permanent flood protection for more than 200,000 people.