Rugby man dies one week after Highway 2 crash

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – A Rugby man is dead following a crash on Highway 2 on Jan. 12.

Seventy-four-year-old John Gustafson was driving an SUV on the icy highway around 9:00 AM three-and-a-half-miles east of Niagara, North Dakota. The Highway Patrol says he lost control of the vehicle, it slid off the road and into the ditch and rolled.

He and 89-year-old Laverne Gustafson were taken to Altru Hospital where John Gustafson died. Laverne Gustafson had minor injuries.

The Highway Patrol says they were wearing seat belts.