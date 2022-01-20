Cramer optimistic after visiting North Dakota farmer in Ukrainian prison

Sen. Kevin Cramer, Kurt Groszhans

FARGO (KVRR) – Sen. Kevin Cramer says there’s cause for optimism following his meeting with a North Dakota farmer being held for an alleged assassination plot against a member of the Ukrainian president’s cabinet.

Kurt Groszhans of Ashley is in a Kyiv prison. He’s been charged with attempted murder, attempted extortion and attempted kidnapping.

Groszhans and a UkraInian woman are accused of plotting the assassination of the Ukrainian Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food. He denies the charges.

Cramer says he prefers not to discuss what’s going on behind the scenes, but remains hopeful that the situation can be resolved.

“I think there is cause for optimism,” Cramer said. “I do have information. I do have lots of conversations. It’s a moving target, but I really think it’s best that his legal team and the diplomats and his family and those of us working on it sort of keep that to ourselves while we play it out.”

Cramer says considering the circumstances, Groszhans is doing well physically, emotionally and spiritually.

He says Groszhans had no idea how much publicity his story has been receiving in in North Dakota and across the nation.