Remains found during search for Katelynn Berry

SIDNEY, Mont. (KVRR) – Volunteers found human remains Thursday during the search for a Montana woman with ties to North Dakota.

Twenty-six-year-old Katelynn Berry was last seen on Dec. 21. Berry is the daughter of an assistant Grand Forks County prosecutor.

The Richland County, Montana Sheriff’s Office released a statement:

“At approximately 9:20 a.m., one of the volunteer search teams, searching within one of our pre-defined search areas, discovered what appear to be human remains. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, as well as other law enforcement assets have secured the area and are actively processing and documenting the scene.

At this time no identification of those remains have been made, however, further search efforts have been suspended. A post-mortem examination will be scheduled and conducted by the Montana Medical Examiner’s Office in Billings in the next few days, and it is our hope that a positive identification can be made at that time.”

According to the Facebook page “Bring Katelynn Berry Home,” the remains match Berry’s description.

Early reports indicated that the remains were found about 1100 feet northeast of Berry’s apartment.

The remains will be transported to the coroner’s office for positive identification.