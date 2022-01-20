Say Cheese! & Others Celebrate National Cheese Lovers Day

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Today is National Cheese Lovers day, not to be confused with National Cheese Day which is on June 4.

local businesses and cheese enthusiasts are celebrating by enjoying their favorite foods.

There are over 1,400 varieties of cheese, in the United States with California and Wisconsin producing the most cheese.

Dairy farms across North Dakota produce about 30 million gallons of milk and dairy products.

A local restaurant called “Say Cheese! Mac & Melt Co.” celebrates cheese every day.

“I think it’s just something we’ve all grown up with, cheese, dairy products, it’s a great flavor, a great topping on anything you really want to try pizza, mac n cheese, grilled cheese and anything like that,” said Kelly Vinto of Say Cheese!

The earliest record of cheese making dates back to 5500 B.C.E in what is now Poland.