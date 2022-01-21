Fargo’s First Classical Christian Academy Coming This Fall

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A new education option is coming to the metro in the fall.

Capstone Classical Academy is opening in the 3900 block of 25th Street South in Fargo.

The classical Christian academy will offer grades pre-K through 6th in the fall and add at least one additional grade each year through 12th grade.

The school will relocate to a new facility in southwest Fargo in the fall of 2025.

It is being founded by people who have lived in the area for some time and is a Hillsdale College K-12 Education Member School.