Gov. Burgum Reschedules State of the State after Getting Laryngitis

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Gov. Doug Burgum has rescheduled his 2022 State of the State Address for Wednesday, February 16 at 10 a.m.

It is being moved to Fargo Theatre due to a scheduling conflict at NDSU.

The governor had to postpone his address this week due to laryngitis.

The address will be livestreamed on www.governor.nd.gov.