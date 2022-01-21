No Travel Advised In Northeast North Dakota Due To Blowing Snow

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Snow and blowing snow are causing travel headaches again.

No travel is advised in Grand Forks, Nelson, Walsh and Pembina counties due to blowing snow and strong winds.

I-29 between Grand Forks and the South Dakota Border, I-94 between Fargo and Bismarck and Highway 2 all have ice and snow.

In Minnesota, roads are completely and partially covered in snow.

There are areas of reduced visibility all along western Minnesota in our viewing area.

Visibility was a 1/2 mile or less south of Fergus Falls on I-94 as of 8 p.m.