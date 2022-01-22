Judge Refuses To Delay DAPL Security Documents

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A state judge has refused to delay the release of thousands of documents related to security during the construction in North Dakota of the heavily protested Dakota Access Pipeline.

South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland in late December ruled that the documents are public.

Attorneys for pipeline developer Energy Transfer asked Feland to put on hold disclosure of the records as it appeals to the state Supreme Court.

Feland on Friday gave Energy Transfer the go-ahead to appeal, but she rejected the request to delay release of the records.